Wolf stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

The Kings played their usual possession game, but Wolf was up to the challenge. The 23-year-old gave up a goal to defenseman Jacob Moverare on a turnover in the first period, but he was otherwise in control and allowed Calgary to overcome that hiccup. This was Wolf's fifth win in his last six starts, though this was also his toughest matchup in that span. He's now at 14-6-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 22 games this season. A four-game road trip is up next, and Wolf is likely to split the next two starts with Dan Vladar, as Calgary visits Chicago on Monday and St. Louis on Tuesday in a back-to-back.