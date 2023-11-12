Wolf made 34 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Wolf didn't get much help from his teammates despite a strong showing in his season debut with the Flames. He was beaten on a tip-in, a batted-in puck, a two-on-one and a tic-tac one-timer -- how do you stop many or any of those? Wolf is the Flames' netminder of the future after piling up a truckload of awards. He was the WHL's top goalie twice and the CHL's best once. He has also won a World Junior gold medal, two AHL-best goalie awards and one AHL MVP. But he needs help. Wolf is in tough in single-year leagues, but is a strong dynasty hold.