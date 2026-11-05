Wolf stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Wolf wasn't able to earn a third straight win, but he put in a good performance once again. He's allowed just five goals on 78 shots over his last three starts, getting his season back on track after a poor performance early in the campaign. Wolf is now 3-4-1 with a 3.71 GAA and an .870 save percentage across nine appearances. The Flames are set to host the Ducks on Friday, and with no back-to-backs in the near future, Wolf should see a steady run of playing time while Devin Cooley (lower body) is out.