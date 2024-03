Wolf surrendered four goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

It was a tough night for Wolf, who stopped just 14 of 18 shots, en route to a third consecutive loss -- he's allowed 10 goals on 77 shots in that span. The 22-year-old Wolf falls to 3-6-1 on the year with an .893 save percentage and 3.23 GAA. The Flames are back in action Saturday at home versus Los Angeles.