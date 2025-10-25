Wolf stopped 27 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Wolf wasn't able to hold the Jets back in a four-goal second period, though two of them came on the power play. He's allowed four or more goals in four of his eight outings this season, leading to a 3.68 GAA and .874 save percentage in addition to a 1-6-1 record. The Flames haven't had many easy matchups so far, but it may be best for fantasy managers to deploy Wolf against weaker teams. One such game could be up next, as the Flames host the low-scoring Rangers on Sunday.