Wolf stopped 26 of 32 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Wolf endured a difficult season debut as Seattle scored three times on just six first-period shots. He settled down to stop all 12 shots he faced in the second, including an excellent recovery save that denied Jordan Eberle, but the Kraken broke through three more times in the third. Wolf ultimately surrendered six goals for just the third time in his NHL career and finished with an .813 save percentage in this woeful season opener.