Wolf stopped 18 of 21 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Wolf was beaten once in the first period and twice in the second. By the time the Maple Leafs added the fourth goal, the netminder was already on the bench as the Flames were pushing for a late equalizer. Wolf has been struggling badly in recent weeks and has dropped eight of his last 10 starts, going 2-7-1 with a 3.51 GAA and an .881 save percentage over that span. Based on his recent struggles, it's hard to trust Wolf right now in most formats.