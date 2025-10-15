Wolf stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with seven seconds left in the game.

Wolf has endured a tough start to the season, giving up at least three goals in each of his four appearances while being tagged with the loss in the last three. Through four starts, the 24-year-old netminder has a subpar .873 save percentage and a 3.77 GAA. The Flames are playing Wednesday against the Mammoth but Devin Cooley will start that game, meaning Wolf's next chance to be between the pipes will come Saturday on the road in a rematch against the Golden Knights.