Wolf stopped 25 of 27 Buffalo shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss.

Wolf emerged with a .926 save percentage Sunday as two of Buffalo's four tallies came with an empty net. Wolf's .900 save percentage on the season isn't impressive, but he's played well recently, with a .926 save percentage or better in four of his last five games. While there might be some value in his recent results, he's also had some stretches of rough play this season as well.