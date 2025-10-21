Wolf stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Wolf posted a save percentage above .920 in a single game for the first time this season, but not even that was enough to snap the Flames' losing streak. The Flames have lost six in a row, and Wolf has guarded the cage in five of those contests. Even though he took a step in the right direction in this outing against the Jets, Wolf's having a disappointing season in 2025-26. Through six starts, the 24-year-old owns a 1-5-0 record with a 3.91 GAA and an .867 save percentage -- both figures are career-worst marks for the four-year veteran.