Wolf will patrol the home crease against Chicago on Saturday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf is coming off a 31-save effort in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston. He has a 9-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Chicago sits 29th in the league with 2.52 goals per game in 2024-25.