Wolf will patrol the road crease in Saturday's preseason contest against the Oilers, per Derek Wills of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Wolf will start Calgary's preseason finale before the Flames open their regular season schedule on Thursday. The 25-year-old netminder stopped eight of nine shots in his lone preseason outing of 2026-27, where he played the full game and helped the Flames pick up a 3-1 win over Vancouver. Wolf is looking to bounce back in 2026-27 after regressing slightly in the win column across 57 regular-season outings a season ago.