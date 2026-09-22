Wolf will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Canucks, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Wolf will make his preseason debut Tuesday after Devin Cooley was the lone netminder to play Calgary's opener. The 25-year-old Wolf battled in the 2025-26 campaign, where he compiled a 23-29-3 record, a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 57 regular-season games. He kept the Flames in countless games last season, and if the roster as a whole can take a ste up in 2026-27, the young netminder could see better numbers in the upcoming campaign.