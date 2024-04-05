Wolf stopped 40 of 44 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Wolf did a fair amount to keep this from being a total laugher, but he was in over his head against a tough opponent. The loss will end the Flames' chances of making the playoffs, though that could be good news for Wolf's playing time over the final two weeks of the season. The 22-year-old goalie is at 3-7-1 with a 3.30 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 13 appearances. The California native could get a couple of opportunities to play in his home state during the Flames' road trip next week, though it's unclear how the goaltending workload will be divided for the Flames over the last seven games.