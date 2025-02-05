Wolf made 24 saves Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Toronto. He allowed five goals.

Few goalies can stop the offensive waves of the Maple Leafs, so Wolf need not feel bad about the effort. William Nylander racked up his second career hat trick and Auston Matthews had three assists. Wolf has lost three of his last four games and allowed 10 goals in those three losses. But overall, he sits with 19 wins and sparkling 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage. And he was brilliant in January overall, earning the NHL's rookie of the month honor with seven wins, a 7-3-0 record, .922 save percentage and 2.32 GAA.