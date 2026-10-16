Wolf stopped 27 of 33 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Wolf had no answer for the Golden Knights' top six, which accounted for five of the six goals he gave up. The 25-year-old netminder is in a tough spot this season, but it appears his talent won't be enough to bail out the team in front of him most of the time. Wolf has a 1-4-0 record with a 4.85 GAA and an .834 save percentage over five outings. The Flames' next game is a tough matchup at home versus the Hurricanes on Sunday.