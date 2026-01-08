Wolf turned aside 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

After a scoreless first period, Montreal broke through on home ice with three goals in just over five minutes before the midway mark of the second. Wolf's road struggles continue -- back in Calgary, he's gone 10-6-2 with a 2.17 GAA and .925 save percentage, while away from home the 24-year-old netminder is 4-11-0 with a 3.97 GAA and .867 save percentage.