Wolf turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The two teams put together a wild first period that saw six even-strength goals scored on 23 combined shots, but Calgary headed into the first intermission with a 4-2 lead and Wolf made sure it held up. It was only his second win since the beginning of February, and fatigue could be a factor for the 23-year-old in his first full season as an NHL starter even with some time off for the 4 Nations Face-Off -- over eight starts during that stretch, he's gone 2-4-2 with a 2.88 GAA and .899 save percentage.