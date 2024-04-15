Wolf stopped 30 of 35 shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Wolf won his third straight outing, but it wasn't a good showing for the 22-year-old. The Coyotes scored all five of their goals over the first two periods before Nazem Kadri flipped the script in the third with a pair of tallies. Wolf is now 6-7-1 with a 3.30 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. The Flames' last two games are at Vancouver on Tuesday and at home versus the Sharks on Thursday, and it seems like a safe bet Wolf will start at least one of them.