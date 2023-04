Wolf stopped 23 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Wolf gave up the opening goal to Noah Gregor, but otherwise was solid, continuing his strong play from a fantastic AHL campaign. The 21-year-old Wolf is set to return to AHL Calgary for its playoff run, but this first taste of NHL play is encouraging. He could contend for the backup role behind Jacob Markstrom next fall.