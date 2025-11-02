Wolf allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period of Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nashville before being replaced by Devin Cooley.

Wolf is an abysmal 2-8-1 with an ugly 3.63 GAA and an .881 save percentage. He delivered a 29-16-8 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage in the 2024-25 regular season. Calgary hasn't carried any momentum from contending for a playoff spot last year. Wolf has bounce-back appeal if the team can right the ship, but he's a hard goalie to trust right now in fantasy.