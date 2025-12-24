Wolf stopped 34 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers pressured early with a pair of first-period goals, and the Flames never really looked to make a comeback. Wolf has stumbled a bit heading into the break, allowing four-plus goals in three of his last five outings, though he's 3-2-0 in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old is at an 11-14-2 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He's not in danger of losing the starting job, but it wouldn't be surprising for Devin Cooley to play more regularly in the second half of the campaign to keep Wolf's workload reasonable.