Wolf stopped 21 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Wolf has slipped into a timeshare over the last week or so amid a rough stretch that has seen him lose six of his last seven starts. He's given up exactly four goals in each loss in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old netminder is down to 15-20-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .898 save percentage. If the workload pattern continues, Devin Cooley would likely start Friday against the Capitals while Wolf is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Ducks on Sunday.