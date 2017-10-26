Flames' Eddie Lack: Concedes four in defeat
Lack gave up four goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.
The Blues have been a tough task to stop, but this isn't the way to impress anyone in Calgary for the backup netminder, who made his first start as a Flame. Lack's .857 save percentage in the defeat isn't going to do a thing to increase his chances of taking starts from Mike Smith.
