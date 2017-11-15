Lack will tend the twine for Wednesday's matchup in Detroit, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

With No. 1 goaltender Mike Smith set to miss Wednesday's game with an undisclosed ailment, Lack was the natural choice to enter the net Wednesday. While Wednesday will mark Lack's fourth appearance of the season, it'll be just his second start -- with his first coming in an Oct. 25 loss to St. Louis. Lack's opponent Wednesday sits 26th in the league in scoring, but utilizing the Swede in fantasy lineups could still prove to be risky considering he's already allowed seven goals on just 49 shots this season.