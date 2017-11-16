Lack stopped just 10 of 15 shots before heading to the bench in the second period of Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Detroit.

Well, that didn't go well. Lack was yanked 4:27 into the second period after giving up his fifth goal of the night. He already looked shaky in relief against St. Louis, but this was a disaster for him and the Flames. Until Mike Smith (upper body) comes back, the goaltending situation in Calgary should be avoided.

