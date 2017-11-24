Lack was sent down to the AHL's Heat on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

The start of Lack's season has been a disaster, as he posted a 5.29 GAA and a .813 save percentage before getting demoted. David Rittich was recalled to serve as Mike Smith's new backup.

