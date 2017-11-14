Flames' Eddie Lack: Shaky in relief
Lack saved 13 of 15 shots after relieving starter Mike Smith to begin the second period of Monday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.
Lack has only made one start this season, and he now sports a discouraging .857 save percentage and 3.67 GAA through his three appearances. Smith's (undisclosed) injury status -- or the lack thereof -- will probably be well known ahead of Wednesday's road game against Detroit, so fantasy owners should have ample time to prepare. Lack's value would likely skyrocket if Smith is forced to miss time, but without an official statement from the organization, it's probably to early to jump to conclusions in the majority of settings.
