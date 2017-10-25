Flames' Eddie Lack: Tasked with throwing Notes off-key
Lack will start in goal Wednesday night versus the host Blues.
This will be Lack's first start as a member of the Flames, his third different club since the Canucks scooped him up ahead of the 2013-14 season. Also a former Hurricane, Lack made an Oct. 13 relief appearance spelling starter Mike Smith, but let in a goal over six shots in what amounted to a 6-0 loss. This next game won't come easy for Lack, as the Blues currently sit atop the Central Division standings with a 6-2-1 record through nine games.
