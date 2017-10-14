Lack allowed one goal on six shots in a relief appearance during a 6-0 loss against the Senators on Friday.

In his first outing of the season, Lack didn't see much work in 12 minutes, as his team was pressing to erase a 5-0 deficit. But he did allow a power-play goal in the final four minutes. Lack went 8-7-3 with a .902 save percentage and 2.64 GAA in 20 appearances. He might see more work than that behind veteran Mike Smith, but it's not enough to be relevant in most fantasy leagues.