Flames' Eddie Lack: Yields power-play goal in relief appearance
Lack allowed one goal on six shots in a relief appearance during a 6-0 loss against the Senators on Friday.
In his first outing of the season, Lack didn't see much work in 12 minutes, as his team was pressing to erase a 5-0 deficit. But he did allow a power-play goal in the final four minutes. Lack went 8-7-3 with a .902 save percentage and 2.64 GAA in 20 appearances. He might see more work than that behind veteran Mike Smith, but it's not enough to be relevant in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Flames' Eddie Lack: Gets preseason start•
-
Flames' Eddie Lack: Packs bags for Calgary•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Unprotected by Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Named starter for finale•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Slumping into season's end•
-
Hurricanes' Eddie Lack: Set up for home match with Isles•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...