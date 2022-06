Tuulola agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Finnish club Tampere Ilves on Thursday.

Tuulola spent the last three seasons playing in the minors for AHL Stockton after being selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft. If Calgary opts to offer the 24-year-old winger a qualifying offer, it would retain his NHL rights but he won't be playing for the club this season regardless.