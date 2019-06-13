Flames' Eetu Tuulola: Inks three-year deal

Tuulola signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Thursday.

Tuulola -- who was selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- racked up 13 goals and 23 helpers in 60 outings for Finnish club HPK last season. The winger figures to spend another year overseas continuing to develop his game before making the jump to the AHL.

Our Latest Stories