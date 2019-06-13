Flames' Eetu Tuulola: Inks three-year deal
Tuulola signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Thursday.
Tuulola -- who was selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- racked up 13 goals and 23 helpers in 60 outings for Finnish club HPK last season. The winger figures to spend another year overseas continuing to develop his game before making the jump to the AHL.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...