Tuulola will be on loan with Swedish second-tier club Vasterviks IK for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Tuulola saw action in 50 games with AHL Stockton last season in which he garnered 10 goals and 13 helpers. The 2016 sixth-round pick figures to rejoin Calgary ahead of the upcoming campaign but will likely miss out on a spot on the 23-man roster next year.