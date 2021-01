Tuulola is set to join the Flames at training camp, ending his loan with Vasterviks IK of the Swedish second-tier league.

Tuulola is a long-shot to make the Opening Night roster, as he'll be competing with Buddy Robinson and Dominik Simon for playing time at right wing. A sixth-round pick from 2016, Tuulola may go out on loan or rejoin AHL Stockton at the end of training camp. The 22-year-old is still a few years away from a realistic chance at the big club's roster.