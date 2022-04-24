Lindholm scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Lindholm put an end to just his second three-game point drought of the season with the opening tally 2:44 into the second period. He also set up Dillon Dube on the game-winner in the third. Lindholm completed a couple of milestone achievements Saturday -- he has 40 goals and 80 points through 79 contests this season. The 27-year-old center has added 226 shots on net, a plus-58 rating and 60 hits.