Lindholm notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Lindholm had the secondary helper on Rasmus Andersson's tally in the final minute of the third period. Through six games, Lindholm has produced two goals and four helpers. The 26-year-old Swede also has 17 shots on net, six hits and six PIM, while five of his six points have come on the power play.