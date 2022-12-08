Lindholm registered three assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Wild.

Lindholm is on a four-game point streak, bringing him up to nine goals and 22 points in 26 contests this season. He endured a five-game point drought from Nov. 21-29, but given how strong of an offensive force Lindholm typically is, it's entirely possible that it will go down as his worst slump of the campaign.