Lindholm registered three assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Wild.
Lindholm is on a four-game point streak, bringing him up to nine goals and 22 points in 26 contests this season. He endured a five-game point drought from Nov. 21-29, but given how strong of an offensive force Lindholm typically is, it's entirely possible that it will go down as his worst slump of the campaign.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores on power play•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Nets eighth goal of 2022-23•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Snaps five-game scoring drought•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Nets lone goal on power play•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Produces season-high three points•