Lindholm recorded a pair of assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Lindholm set up tallies by Johnny Gaudreau (on the power play) and Noah Hanifin in the contest. The 26-year-old Lindholm has been a steady producer in the top six with six goals, 16 assists, 56 shots on goal and 30 hits in 25 outings.
