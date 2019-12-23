Lindholm had three assists and two shots while winning 11 of 18 faceoffs (61.1 percent) in Sunday's 5-1 win over Dallas.

Lindholm was in on each of Calgary's first three goals and helped the Flames cruise to the road victory. The 25-year-old has a goal and four assists in his last two games, upping his season totals to 15 goals and 11 assists in 38 contests. He's unlikely to approach the career-high 78 points he had in 2018-19, but he could push for his first 30-goal season.