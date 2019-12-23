Flames' Elias Lindholm: Assists on three goals
Lindholm had three assists and two shots while winning 11 of 18 faceoffs (61.1 percent) in Sunday's 5-1 win over Dallas.
Lindholm was in on each of Calgary's first three goals and helped the Flames cruise to the road victory. The 25-year-old has a goal and four assists in his last two games, upping his season totals to 15 goals and 11 assists in 38 contests. He's unlikely to approach the career-high 78 points he had in 2018-19, but he could push for his first 30-goal season.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Productive start to game•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dishes two helpers Monday•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two goals in win over Sens•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Plays hero in OT•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Ends slump in shootout win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Massive physical impact in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.