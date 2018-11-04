Flames' Elias Lindholm: Assists three of five goals
Lindholm had three assists during Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Lindholm set up three of five goals in the game leading Calgary with a three point night. The assists brought his total to eight for the season as Lindholm has 17 points in 15 games this season.
