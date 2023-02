Lindholm (personal) rejoined the Flames on Sunday at practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lindholm missed Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. He is expected to play Monday against Philadelphia on a line with Dillon Dube and Tyler Toffoli. Lindholm has registered 16 goals, 49 points, 117 shots on net and 57 hits in 54 games this season. His return will bump Adam Ruzicka to the press box as a healthy scratch.