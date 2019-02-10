Lindholm netted his 24th goal of the year in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

Lindholm saw his 10-game point streak snapped against the Sharks on Thursday, but he laid the foundation for a new streak with the goal on four shots. Lindholm has enjoyed a career year with 61 points in 55 games, making his line with center Sean Monahan and left wing Johnny Gaudreau one of the most productive in the league.

