Lindholm notched an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Lindholm helped out on a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Lindholm continues to play provider in January with eight assists over his last 11 contests. The center is up to 31 points, 128 shots on net, 43 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 47 appearances. While he continues to be name-dropped in trade rumors, Lindholm is likely to remain the Flames' top-line center as long as he's with the team.