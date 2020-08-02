Lindholm supplied a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Lindholm drew the secondary assist on linemate Johnny Gaudreau's second-period tally. The 25-year-old Lindholm provides a solid mix of offense (54 points in 70 games) and physicality (93 hits), which makes him a solid addition to DFS rosters during the early stages of the playoffs.