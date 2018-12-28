Flames' Elias Lindholm: Bags pair of assists in road win
Lindholm finished Thursday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg with two assists.
Lindholm has put up seven points over his last five contests, including six assists. This surge comes after the 24-year-old was held pointless for three straight. The Flames' forward now has 41 points in 38 games, putting him just four points back from his career high. Safe to say that barring a freak injury in one of the upcoming games, Lindholm's 2018-19 campaign will wind up being his best to date as a pro.
