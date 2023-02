Lindholm provided two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sabres.

Lindholm helped out on goals by Bennis Gilbert and Dillon Dube in the contest. This was Lindholm's fourth multi-point effort in his last 13 games, a span in which he has three goals and 10 helpers. The 28-year-old is up to 15 tallies, 33 assists, 112 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-3 rating through 52 outings this season.