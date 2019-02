Lindholm registered two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

With the effort, Lindholm now has 71 points in 63 games this season, by far the best of his career. He had gone two games without a point before the pair of helpers in this contest. In February, Lindholm has four goals and nine assists in 12 games, making him one of this season's most surprisingly consistent contributors.