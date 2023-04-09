Lindholm scored a goal on eight shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Lindholm came out determined to end his seven-game goal drought. Thatcher Demko denied him time and again over the first two periods before Lindholm broke through 38 seconds into the third frame. The tally was Lindholm's 22nd of the campaign, giving him 64 points, 183 shots, 96 hits and a plus-6 rating through 78 appearances this season.