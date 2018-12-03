Flames' Elias Lindholm: Career year rolls on
Lindholm scored a goal and assisted on another in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Lindholm notched a primary helper on Calgary's opening goal before scoring one of his own on a power play in the game's second period. Five of his 12 markers this season have come with the man advantage. The 24-year-old has been extremely impressive in his first season as a Flame, recording 12 goals and 28 points in 27 games. The young Swede is heading for a career year north of the border.
