Lindholm scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Lindholm had one goal called back for goaltender interference. The one that counted was questionable as well, but it was judged to have hit a Vegas high stick before falling into the net. Through three games, the 27-year-old has a pair of power-play tallies and eight shots on net. It'll be more encouraging once his even-strength offense gets on track -- he's shown chemistry with linemates Jonathan Huberdeau and Tyler Toffoli on the top power-play unit, but it hasn't yet translated to 5-on-5 play.